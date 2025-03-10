Police arrest six suspects, recover Hashish, Gutka

NAWABSHAH - Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the police have intensified their crackdown on drug traffickers, leading to the successful arrest of six suspects and the recovery of illegal substances. During a routine patrol, B-Section Police apprehended two suspects, Abdul Wahid Thalani and Ghulam Ali Malik, who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The police recovered 1,150 grams of hashish and a large quantity of hazardous Z.21 gutka and supari from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against both culprits under the Narcotics Act. Acting on a tip-off, Sakrand Police arrested suspect Ranjha Mallah and recovered 1,800 grams of hashish from his possession. A case has been registered against him under Control of Narcotics Substances Act. In another operation, Kadhar Police, led by the SHO, arrested three suspects—Waqar Ali Jamali, Siraj Ahmed Jamali, and Zameer Jamali who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The police recovered 1,020 grams of hashish and a significant quantity of hazardous gutka and supari from them. Separate cases have been registered against them under the Narcotics Act. Police said that it would remain committed to eliminating drug-related crimes from the district, ensuring a safer community for its residents.