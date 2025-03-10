Monday, March 10, 2025
Police claim suspect killed in encounter

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARNAGAR  -  A suspect was killed in an encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of City police station. A police spokesperson said on Sunday that three suspects opened fire at the police near Pul Dewan picket. In retaliation, a suspect was found injured while his two accomplices managed to escape. Later, the suspect identified as Sanaullah aka Sunny Ridd succumbed to his injuries. The outlaw was involved in 82 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and other crimes in Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

The body of outlaw has been shifted to hospital for autopsy.

