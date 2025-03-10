Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police nab ‘Chotu Gang’ members, recover 10 stolen bikes

APP
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Lohi Bhair police team of Islamabad Capital Police has arrested four members of the notorious “Chotu Gang,” involved in multiple theft incidents, on Sunday.   A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Waqas, Sanwal, and Waqas. The police recovered 10 stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees, along with other valuables.  He said that during the initial investigation, the gang members confessed to committing thefts in Pakistan Town, Swan Garden, and PWD areas.   He further stated that efforts are underway to apprehend their accomplices and facilitators.  

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that operations against criminals depriving citizens of their valuable assets will continue.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1741501979.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025