President addresses joint session today

ISLAMABAD - The joint session of the parliament is taking place today at 3pm at the Parliament House which will be addressed by President Asif Ali Zardari. The joint session marks the completion of the first parliamentary year after which at the beginning of the new parliamentary year, the address by the President to both houses is the constitutional requirement. The National Assembly Secretariat has implemented strict security measures for the session.

Official sources have said that preparations are underway for the joint session, which is expected to set the tone for the government’s legislative agenda for 2025. The invitation for the joint session have been sent to chief ministers and governors of Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, GB, and the Prime Minister and President of Azad Jammu And Kashmir. The invitations are also being sent to the Chairman joint chief of staff committee, three services chiefs, ambassadors of foreign countries based in Islamabad, political leaders, and media. According to the sources, the address by President Asif Ali Zardari will mainly focus on the achievements of the coalition government in the last one year mainly on the economic, diplomatic and security fronts. Last week, the President’s Secretariat had sought a performance report from the federal government on the achievements of the government. Based on this report, the speech of President Asif Ali Zardari has been finalized. According to the sources, President Asif Ali Zardari is also expected to speak on security and foreign policy issues.