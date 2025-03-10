President Zardari to address joint session of parliament today

President Asif Ali Zardari will address a joint session of parliament today (Monday), marking the beginning of the second parliamentary year of the current National Assembly.

The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat has finalized all necessary arrangements and issued a one-point agenda for the session. NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session, which has been convened under Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

Strict security measures have been implemented, including a complete ban on guest entry into Parliament House. A limited number of invitation cards have been issued to journalists, while services chiefs, foreign ambassadors, governors, and chief ministers will be in attendance.

President Zardari is expected to highlight the government's achievements over the past year and outline priorities for the upcoming year. His address will focus on economic policies, national security, and regional issues, particularly Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A policy statement on counterterrorism measures will also be part of the address. Additionally, there is a strong likelihood of protests from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, who have consistently demanded the release of their party founder, Imran Khan, who has been in jail for over a year.