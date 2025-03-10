Protest rally condemns merger of ex-FATA into KP  

Khyber - Justice Day was observed at Bab-e-Khyber, tehsil Jamrud, district Khyber, on Sunday to mark opposition to the merger of former tribal agencies into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three years ago, on March 8, the Supreme Court of Pakistan decided to form a larger bench to hear a case filed against the merger. Under the banner of FATA Loya Jirga, a rally was organized, attended by a large number of tribal elders and anti-merger tribesmen carrying black flags and banners inscribed with slogans against the integration.

Addressing the gathering, FATA Loya Jirga leaders, including Bismellah Khan Afridi, Azam Khan Mehsud, Malik Khan Marjan Wazir, Malik Muhammad Hussein, Malik Shakeel Khan Orakzai, Malik Zayarat Gul Mohmand, and Malik Waris, strongly condemned the merger, stating that it was imposed on the tribesmen against their will. They expressed frustration over delays by the Supreme Court, saying that although they filed the case six years ago, a larger bench had yet to be formed.

The jirga members reiterated their rejection of the merger, stating that it had caused immense suffering. They lamented the loss of parliamentary representation and the abolition of the job quota system, which had deprived tribal youth of employment opportunities. They also criticized the deteriorating law and order situation, adding that the introduction of the Patwar and police system had escalated local disputes.

The protesters demanded the government reverse the merger, abolish the police and Patwar system, and restore their traditional rights. They also called for the release of Malik Naseer Ahmad and other detainees. The rally, which started from Takhta Baig, concluded peacefully at Bab-e-Khyber.