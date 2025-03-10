Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI demands PM’s resignation, calls for free, fair elections

PTI demands PM’s resignation, calls for free, fair elections
NEWS WIRE
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has demanded the resignation of prime minister. Qaiser stated that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the country. He urged the government to conduct free and fair elections immediately. He announced that PTI would hold a meeting with all allied parties this week to formulate a comprehensive national agenda, which will be presented to the public to mobilise support. The former speaker also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against PTI workers and the release of those detained. Speaking to a private TV channel programme, Qaiser clarified that no decision or meeting had been held regarding a protest outside Adiala Jail. He revealed that a detailed action plan would be announced next week in coordination with opposition parties, and a protest strategy would be devised in collaboration with the grand alliance. He further stated that PTI had not officially decided on a sit-in outside Adiala Jail, though discussions with opposition parties on various protest strategies were ongoing.

Pakistan on path of economic stability, says Aleem Khan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1741501979.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025