PTI demands PM’s resignation, calls for free, fair elections

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has demanded the resignation of prime minister. Qaiser stated that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the country. He urged the government to conduct free and fair elections immediately. He announced that PTI would hold a meeting with all allied parties this week to formulate a comprehensive national agenda, which will be presented to the public to mobilise support. The former speaker also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against PTI workers and the release of those detained. Speaking to a private TV channel programme, Qaiser clarified that no decision or meeting had been held regarding a protest outside Adiala Jail. He revealed that a detailed action plan would be announced next week in coordination with opposition parties, and a protest strategy would be devised in collaboration with the grand alliance. He further stated that PTI had not officially decided on a sit-in outside Adiala Jail, though discussions with opposition parties on various protest strategies were ongoing.