Monday, March 10, 2025
PTI moves LHC for permission to hold rally in Lahore on March 22

Web Desk
12:44 PM | March 10, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking approval to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

The petition was submitted by PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari, naming the Punjab Chief Secretary, Lahore Deputy Commissioner, and other officials as respondents.

According to the plea, PTI intends to hold the rally from 8 PM to midnight on March 22, asserting that the right to assemble peacefully is constitutionally protected. However, the party claims that the administration has yet to decide on its request.

The petition urges the LHC to direct the concerned authorities to promptly address the request and grant permission for the gathering.

