Punjab police repel Khwarij attack at KP border

LAHORE - Punjab Police successfully repelled yet another terrorist attack on a border checkpost between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), marking the third major assault thwarted this week. A spokesperson said a group of 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists launched an attack on the Lashani border checkpost in Taunsa Sharif using rocket launchers and advanced weapons. However, Punjab Police officers swiftly retaliated, forcing the attackers into retreat. Reports indicate significant casualties among the terrorists.

The police spokesperson revealed that thermal imaging cameras played a crucial role in early detection, helping security forces counter the attack in time. RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan personally commanded the operation, while DPO DG Khan, Syed Ali, led the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams for an immediate counteraction. A search operation is now underway in the border region to hunt down fleeing terrorists. DPO Syed Ali declared that these cowardly terrorist attacks will never shake the determination of Punjab Police. RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan reiterated that the morale of the police force is high, and all terrorist offensives will be crushed with full force. Punjab IG Dr Usman vowed that no terrorist would be allowed to infiltrate Punjab, stressing that officers will stand firm to protect the public at any cost. With three major attacks thwarted in a week, Punjab Police remains on high alert along the KPK border, determined to eliminate terrorist threats before they can strike again.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi paid a high tribute to the police for foiling the terrorists’ attack at the Punjab-KP border checkpost.