Renowned scholar Dr Zakir Naik attends Iftari at Governor House

KARACHI - The seventh Itehad Ramazan Iftar and Dinner at Governor House was graced by the presence of renowned scholar Dr as a special guest.

Addressing the participants, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his pleasure at Dr Zakir Naik’s visit to Governor House and mentioned that, upon request, Dr offered special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Indian-occupied Kashmir. A large number of citizens and students from various universities, including NED, Habib, UIT, KIET, and Metropolitan University, attended the Iftar/Dinner.

Governor Sindh warmly welcomed the students and guests upon their arrival at Governor House. Many participants took selfies with the Governor, and he spent time interacting with them, listening to their concerns.

Students shared their experiences, stating that having Iftar and Dinner with the Governor was a unique and memorable moment for them.

Addressing the gathering, Dr urged attendees to maximize their worship during Ramazan, highlighting that a single act of charity in this holy month is rewarded 700 times.

Later, Dr conducted the lucky draw for the Umrah ticket and the 120-yard plot. The Umrah ticket was won by Muhammad Shahid, son of Abdul Rasheed, who expressed his joy, stating that performing Umrah was his long-standing wish and he had been praying for this opportunity.

The 120-yard plot was awarded to Maria Afaq Ahmed, who shared that she had been struggling to find a rented house but, by Allah’s grace, now owned her own plot. Moreover, cash prizes were distributed among the participants through further lucky draws.