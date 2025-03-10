Hamid Khan calls civilians’ trial in military courts unconstitutional

The Supreme Court resumed hearings on the trial of civilians in military courts, with Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar representative and Imran Khan’s counsel, Hamid Khan, concluding his arguments against the practice.

A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the appeal. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether civilians committing offenses under the Army Act could be tried in military courts.

Hamid Khan argued that such provisions in the Army Act are unconstitutional, citing Article 175(3) of the Constitution, which mandates the separation of the judiciary from the executive. Justice Mandokhail pressed on whether this separation occurs automatically or requires parliamentary declaration, to which Hamid Khan asserted that the Constitution is clear and does not need a parliamentary ruling.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that past Supreme Court rulings viewed military courts through a historical lens and did not classify them under Article 175(3). Justice Mandokhail further questioned whether, under this interpretation, military courts should even exist for soldiers after 14 years of Article 175(3) being in effect.

Hamid Khan reiterated that military courts should only apply to army personnel. Justice Mazhar responded that this would mean military courts function as a parallel judicial system, emphasizing the need for Article 175(3) to be explicitly clarified.

The hearing was adjourned until 11:30 AM tomorrow.