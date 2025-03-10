Monday, March 10, 2025
Schools in Galyat region to reopen from March 10

Monitoring Report
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD  -  Following a four-day closure due to heavy snowfall and blocked roads in the Galyat region, the district administration has announced the reopening of schools in six Union Councils (UCs) from March 10.  

The decision comes after improved weather conditions and the clearance of snow from major access roads.  

According to the District Education Officer (Male), schools in the affected areas, including Beeran Gali, Nagri Bala, Nathiagali, Tajwal, Pattan Kalan, and Kokmang, will resume normal operations.

The district administration has assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Residents are advised to remain cautious while traveling and to follow updates from local authorities.  

The reopening aims to minimize disruptions to the academic calendar while prioritizing the well-being of the community.

