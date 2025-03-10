Severed arm found in Gulshan-e-Iqbal identified

A severed human arm discovered near a residential apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 19 has been identified as belonging to Abdul Basit, who tragically died in a traffic accident on Sharea Faisal near Nursery a day earlier.

Police reported that the fatal accident occurred on Saturday night, during which Basit’s arm was severed and went missing from the scene.

Investigations suggest the limb remained lodged in the vehicle involved, but instead of stopping, the driver fled with it still attached.

Authorities suspect the driver later discarded the severed arm near the apartment before continuing to evade arrest. A search for the driver is underway.

The arm has been handed over to Basit’s family, and a case has been registered at Ferozabad Police Station on the complaint of his brother.

Basit, a father of five, was a resident of Umar Colony near Baloch Colony Bridge.