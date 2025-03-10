Sheikh Zayed Medical College RYK shines in MBBS fourth professional exams

Rahim Yar Khan - Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan has once again demonstrated its academic excellence in the MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examinations 2024, conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS). In the recently announced results, Aiman Hassan, a student of Sheikh Zayed Medical College, secured 901 marks, achieving second position across Punjab. The college’s overall success rate stood at an outstanding 97.39 percent, closely aligning with UHS’s overall pass percentage of 97.34 percent. Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem, Principal of Sheikh Zayed Medical College, praised the institution’s remarkable performance, calling it a significant achievement. He noted that just days earlier, the college had also secured first position in the MBBS Third Professional Exams, further solidifying its reputation for academic excellence. “Our students have upheld the tradition of outstanding performance, securing top positions in UHS exams year after year,” he said, adding, “This success is the result of the relentless dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. It reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in medical education and healthcare.” He emphasised that under the guidance of its dedicated faculty, the college remains committed to maintaining and setting new standards in medical education. The institution continues to strive for even greater achievements in the future. Dr Saleem extended his heartfelt congratulations to the faculty, students, and parents, recognising their contributions to this milestone. He described the achievement as another proud chapter in the illustrious journey of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan.