Shoaib Akhtar questions PCB’s absence at ICC Champions Trophy presentation

Former Pakistan fast bowler has raised concerns over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials at the 2025 presentation ceremony, despite Pakistan being the official host of the tournament. The issue came to light after India’s victory over New Zealand in the final, sparking questions about the PCB’s role in the event.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar expressed his surprise at the lack of PCB representation during the ceremony. “India has won the , but one odd thing stood out—no one from the Pakistan Cricket Board was present during the presentation,” he said. “Pakistan was the official host of the tournament, yet there was nobody from Pakistan at the stage.”

His remarks have ignited debate among fans, with some questioning whether his criticism was aimed at the PCB for not attending or the ICC for not including representatives from the host nation.

An ICC spokesperson later addressed the issue, explaining that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi could not attend the ceremony due to prior commitments as the federal minister for the interior, preventing him from travelling to Dubai for the final.

Further reports indicated that PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed, who also served as the tournament’s director, was present in Dubai for the closing ceremony but was not invited to the presentation due to a “communication error” between PCB officials and the ICC.