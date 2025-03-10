Monday, March 10, 2025
Sindh govt empowers women through poverty reduction programs

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the only party in the country that believes in women’s empowerment, in line with the vision of the Muslim world’s first female prime minister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Under the Sindh government’s poverty reduction programs, women are being provided vocational training, interest-free loans, and low-cost housing to alleviate poverty and improve livelihoods. He expressed these views during the inauguration ceremony of a scheme worth over Rs. 10 million under the Sindh government’s People’s Poverty Reduction Program in Azeem Menak a village near Ghotki.  

Addressing the event, the spokesperson highlighted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched the People’s Poverty Program to eliminate poverty, in line with the party’s manifesto of “Roti, Kapra, aur Makan” (Food, Clothing, and Shelter).  Under this initiative, women across various districts of Sindh are being empowered through training in vocational skills and home-based vegetable cultivation, alongside interest-free loans to boost their economic independence.  

He added that after launching the Pink Bus Service for women in urban areas, the Sindh government has now introduced the Pink Scooty Program, providing motorcycles to female riders. He pledged to extend this program to Ghotki soon to ensure local women benefit from the initiative.  

Commending SRSO’s efforts in Azeem Menak under the Sindh government’s program, he noted a growing sense of self-reliance among women and praised their remarkable skills. Responding to villagers’ demands, he assured efforts to establish a girls’ school and a health center, while solar street lights will be installed across the district.   

When asked about the party’s stance on the six canals issue during a media interaction, the spokesperson reiterated PPP’s clear position, mentioning that Sindh Chief Minister had already written a letter advocating for the matter to be resolved legally and democratically through relevant forums, including the Council of Common Interests (CCI).  

The inauguration ceremony was attended by SRSO Regional Manager Aamir Abbas Mangi, District Manager Aashiq Kalwar, and a large number of women from Azeem Menak village.

