SBP to announce new monetary policy today, interest rate cut expected

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to unveil its latest monetary policy today (Monday), with analysts anticipating a reduction of 50 to 100 basis points in the interest rate.

According to a statement issued earlier, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank will convene to assess the overall economic and financial situation before announcing its decision through the Monetary Policy Statement.

Currently, the SBP’s interest rate stands at 12 percent, while inflation dropped to a record low of 1.52 percent in February. Experts suggest the central bank could lower the interest rate by one to two percent.

The SBP also highlighted improvements in the country’s external accounts, reporting a current account surplus of $0.7 billion in the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year, compared to a deficit of $1.8 billion in the same period last year. In January 2025, the current account deficit stood at $420 million.

Additionally, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves are at $15.87 billion, with $11.43 billion held by the central bank, the SBP said in its statement.