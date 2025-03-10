Monday, March 10, 2025
Steps taken to check digital harassment against women: Azma

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said the Punjab government is taking concrete measures to protect and uplift women, ensuring equal opportunities in all walks of life. Speaking at a press conference at Alhamra Arts Council, the minister highlighted the challenges faced by working women and stressed the urgent need to eliminate gender discrimination in society. Addressing online harassment, the minister stated that the Cyber Wing is being strengthened to ensure swift action against digital harassment and cybercrimes targeting women. She also pointed out that in Punjab, rape suspects are arrested within 24 hours to provide immediate justice to victims. She said when the Punjab chief minister took office, she made it clear that violence against women would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and the government was strictly implementing this policy. The minister said that the launch of the “Pink Button” service, allows women to report any form of violence against them without fear. Additionally, she stated that the government had ensured immediate action within 24 hours in cases of acid attacks and other forms of violence against women. She said that working hostels and daycare centres are being established across Punjab to support working women, so they no longer have to worry about childcare while pursuing their careers. She also mentioned the “Dhee Rani Programme”, under which 1,500 marriages have already been facilitated, with the second phase of the program set to begin soon. Discussing women’s education and mobility, Bokhari highlighted that female students in Punjab have excelled academically, and to further support them, the government has introduced e-bikes for girls. Additionally, a special quota for women has been allocated in electric buses to make transportation safer and more accessible. She reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to maximum facilities to women with more initiatives on the way to ensure their safety and empowerment.

