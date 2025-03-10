Syed Hasan Naqvi to lead Commissioner XI in Mayor Cup Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, has been appointed as the captain of Commissioner XI for the upcoming Mayor Cup Cricket Tournament, set to begin on Thursday. Ahmer Pasha will serve as his deputy. According to an official statement from the Commissioner’s Office, ACG Hazim Bhungwar has been named Chief de Mission, while Ghulam Muhammad Khan will take on the role of team manager and Shakeel Aamir has been appointed as the coach. The squad includes Yousuf Khan, Sami Naseem, Abdul Rehman, Hamza Din Muhammad, Ashhad, Waqas Wakee, S.M. Hamza, Anwar Baig, Zeeshan Maseeh, Muhammad Haroon, Kamran Maseeh, Abdul Qayyum, Salman Shah, Fawad Hussain, and Faisal Khan. The tournament will be played from 12th to 18th Ramadan at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, after Taraweeh prayers. The tournament draws will be conducted on Tuesday, 10th Ramadan, at 2:00 PM at KMC Sports Complex. Participating teams have been instructed to send a representative for the draw ceremony.