Tariff for net-metering won’t change: Leghari

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari has categorically stated that there will be no change in tariff for the existing net metering consumers, however, he added, reduction in tariff has been proposed for the new net meters.

He said that the Ministry has proposed new policy for the net metering consumers and this policy change will ensure a reasonable 4 to 5-year payback period for new net metering users, which remains a fair incentive. The minister was responding to former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who on his X account while pointing towards a news item that claimed that the government is considering the reduction of net metering tariff by Rs 17 per unit from the existing Rs 27 to Rs 10 per unit.

“Govt is ready to cut electricity rates! Sorry but not the rate at which it sells us electricity but the rate at which it buys from consumers with solar panels. It is reducing that rate from Rs 27 to Rs 10. Another sacrifice citizens are to make for rulers,” Miftah said. The Federal Minister for Power Division responded that

“Net metering was approved in January 2018 by then-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and myself as Power Minister, during the last year of the PML-N government to incentivize investment in on-grid solar systems. Since then, the response has been overwhelming, with over 283,000 beneficiaries of this policy to date. However, this has now placed a Rs. 150 billion burden on the rest of the consumers. To address this, only the rates for new contracts are being proposed for reduction so that this burden does not continue to grow. Existing signed contracts will remain unaffected.

At the Power Division, our duty is not only to the 283,000 current and future net metering users but also to the 40 million consumers who are paying Rs. 1.5 per unit extra to finance net metering users’ windfall profits.

If approved, this policy change will ensure a reasonable 4 to 5-year payback period for any new net metering users, which remains a fair incentive.

“Please do not mislead the public for cheap popularity, dear Miftah Sb,” he added.