Monday, March 10, 2025
Team effort seals India’s Champions Trophy Triumph: Kohli

Azhar Khan
March 10, 2025
LAHORE -   Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli credited his team’s collective effort for their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy victory, highlighting key contributions from players across the tournament. “After playing for so long, you live for these moments—walking in under pressure and delivering. Winning titles requires the whole team to step up at different stages, and throughout this tournament, every player has contributed in crucial moments,” said Kohli and added: “This title is a result of impactful knocks and game-changing spells from different players. It was a complete team effort, and that’s what wins you championships.” New Zealand’s Santner said: “India bowled exceptionally well, especially after the powerplay. We were probably 20-25 runs short of what we aimed for, but credit to India’s spinners for squeezing us in the middle overs.”

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

