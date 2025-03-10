Monday, March 10, 2025
Technical issues prompt 133 MW load management: IESCO apologises, promises resolution

APP
March 10, 2025
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apologized on Sunday for implementing 133 MW load management in various areas due to technical issues and assured that the issue will be resolved once frequency improvements are made. According to an IESCO spokesperson, power supply was affected in several areas due to a frequency dip, prompting load management at 132 KV grid stations in Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, and Jhelum circles. Specific areas impacted included New Rawat, Fateh Jang, Kahuta City (1, 2, and 3), Old Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Jand, Basal, ,Pindigheb, Sohawa, and Baragowah. IESCO teams monitored the situation, and as the frequency improved, load management was gradually lifted. Normal power supply has now been restored.  

APP

