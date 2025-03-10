The Future of E-Commerce

The Pakistani e-commerce market has grown significantly over the past decade due to increased internet usage, smartphone penetration, and electronic payment solutions. Whether through platforms like Daraz, PriceOye, or smaller online sellers, consumer behaviour has undergone a major transformation. Given this shift, several global trends are likely to impact Pakistani firms, including artificial intelligence, mobile commerce, and cross-border e-commerce.

One of the most significant developments in Pakistan’s e-commerce sector is the integration of artificial intelligence into personalised services. Many local online stores now suggest products based on users’ browsing and purchasing habits. For instance, Daraz employs AI algorithms to recommend relevant products, enhancing the shopping experience. AI-powered customer support tools have also become common, offering instant responses compared to the time-consuming nature of manual assistance. However, AI-driven dynamic pricing, prevalent worldwide, is still relatively unfamiliar to Pakistani retailers. As online competition intensifies, businesses that invest in AI personalisation are more likely to attract and retain customers than those that do not.

Mobile commerce, or m-commerce, has also seen substantial growth in Pakistan. Since most consumers access the internet via mobile devices, companies now prioritise mobile-friendly websites and applications. Various online payment methods, such as Easypaisa, JazzCash, and NayaPay, further facilitate mobile transactions. Additionally, social commerce—where businesses sell products through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok—has gained popularity. This model benefits small businesses and home-based entrepreneurs, allowing them to reach customers directly while leveraging influencer marketing and targeted advertisements. Live-streamed product demonstrations have also become a common sales strategy, particularly in fashion, beauty, and technology sectors. As a result, mobile commerce has expanded e-commerce’s reach, even to towns with limited access to physical retail stores.

Another major factor driving e-commerce in Pakistan is the growing demand for foreign products. Despite high shipping costs and import tariffs, many consumers prefer to shop from global platforms such as Amazon, AliExpress, and SHEIN. Some Pakistani companies have capitalised on this trend by acting as intermediaries, importing these products and selling them domestically. The rise of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services, such as QisstPay, has further encouraged online shopping by allowing customers to make purchases on credit and pay in instalments—an appealing option in a market with low credit card usage. However, challenges such as logistical inefficiencies, trust issues, and inconsistent customer service continue to hinder the growth of cross-border e-commerce.

Pakistan’s e-commerce industry is still evolving, and innovation will be key to long-term success. AI-driven personalisation can enhance customer experience, mobile commerce improves accessibility, and cross-border trade offers expansion opportunities. However, a robust logistical infrastructure, consumer trust, and a strong reputation are now more crucial than ever for businesses competing in the digital marketplace. Despite these challenges, the future of e-commerce in Pakistan looks promising, and those who adapt to emerging trends will have the best chance of thriving in the online business landscape.

SHEERAZ ALI BHANBHRO,

Sukkur.