Trade Not Aid

It is both commendable and refreshing to see Pakistan shifting its focus from the outdated model of aid and assistance to a more sustainable approach—trade and investment. This is not just a pragmatic move; it’s a long-overdue recognition that real economic strength comes from partnerships, not handouts. In this spirit, Pakistan is actively seeking to attract investors and entrepreneurs from friendly nations, inviting them to explore the wealth of opportunities this country has to offer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to his credit, is not just paying lip service to this shift—he’s making it happen. His recent whirlwind tours to key regional allies are a clear indication that he understands the urgency of economic revival. Unlike many leaders who love to pontificate from their offices, he has been rolling up his sleeves and engaging directly with potential investors. His recent visit to Azerbaijan is a prime example. In just two days, he managed to secure a substantial $2 billion investment deal—a testament to his hands-on approach.

The discussions between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev were not mere diplomatic pleasantries. The two leaders hammered out details, ensuring that this investment was not just a number on paper but a real, actionable commitment. Multiple agreements were signed, focusing on energy, education, and environmental collaboration. One of the standout deals included an agreement for the sale and purchase of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), a crucial step for Pakistan’s energy sector. Additionally, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR entered into partnerships with Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization and Pakistan State Oil for the Machike-Thalliyan-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project—yet another significant step towards energy security.

What was particularly striking was Shehbaz Sharif’s personal assurance to oversee the implementation of these investments. Too often, such agreements gather dust after the press conferences are over. But the PM’s commitment to personally ensuring smooth execution sends a strong message: this time, it’s different. For his part, President Aliyev didn’t mince words either—he hinted that formal agreements for the $2 billion investment would be sealed during his upcoming visit to Pakistan in April. That’s not just diplomatic fluff; it’s a clear indication of Azerbaijan’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic future.

This visit also underscored the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two nations. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have long enjoyed strong political relations, but let’s be honest—political goodwill alone doesn’t pay the bills. What this trip signified was a shift from sentimental diplomacy to tangible economic cooperation. If all goes well, this newfound emphasis on trade and investment could be a game-changer, unlocking fresh avenues for economic growth and regional collaboration.

Pakistan, facing a relentless economic crunch, can no longer afford to operate in isolation. The global economy is moving at breakneck speed, and those who fail to integrate will inevitably be left behind. The recent developments with Azerbaijan are a lesson in how regional partnerships can be leveraged for mutual benefit. Commitment from the Azeri leadership, especially in energy, defence, and trade, is not just welcome—it’s essential.

Let’s talk energy for a moment. Pakistan’s energy crisis is a ticking time bomb. Azerbaijan’s willingness to step in with LNG supplies and oil transportation solutions is a godsend. In a particularly generous move, Azerbaijan has allowed Pakistan to procure one LNG shipment per month on a need basis, without any financial preconditions. In plain terms, this means we get to buy LNG when we need it without draining our foreign reserves on unused shipments. That’s the kind of practical, flexible deal Pakistan needs more of.

With President Aliyev’s visit just around the corner, all eyes are now on Islamabad. Will the momentum from Shehbaz Sharif’s visit translate into concrete action? Or will it become yet another chapter in Pakistan’s long history of missed opportunities? The stakes are high, and failure is not an option. If Pakistan plays its cards right, this burgeoning partnership with Azerbaijan could become a model for how the country engages with other regional allies.

Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Baku has already borne fruit, and if things continue on this trajectory, both nations stand to reap substantial economic and strategic benefits. Pakistan has no shortage of potential, but potential alone isn’t enough—it’s about time we turned it into prosperity.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com