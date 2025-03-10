Monday, March 10, 2025
Two police officials martyred in Kohat attack

Web Desk
5:28 PM | March 10, 2025
Two police officials were martyred in Kohat after unidentified assailants opened fire near the Tanda Dam area.

The officers, Ghulam Mustafa and Zahid Rehman, were returning home after duty when they were ambushed.

The attackers fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, paying tribute to the martyred officers and extending condolences to their families.

He praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their efforts in combating terrorism, emphasizing that their sacrifices will always be remembered.

