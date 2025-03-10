Unbeaten India down New Zealand to clinch third Champions Trophy title

LAHORE - Unbeaten India reaffirmed their dominance in world cricket as they outclassed New Zealand by four wickets in the grand finale of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, securing their third title in style.

Former Pakistan cricketers including Shoaib Akhtar questioned the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials from the post-match presentation ceremony as Pakistan was the host of the tournament. “India has won the Champions Trophy but I noticed there was no representative from the PCB after the final. Pakistan was hosting the Champions Trophy. I do not understand it. Why was nobody there to present the trophy? It is beyond me. It is something to think about. This is the world stage; you should have been here. Feeling very down to see that,” Akhtar said in a video posted on social media.

Chasing a competitive 252-run target, India displayed composure and class, led by captain Rohit Sharma’s masterful 76 off 83 balls. The veteran opener laid a solid foundation, anchoring the innings with well-timed strokes and calculated aggression. Despite a minor middle-order stutter, KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 off 33 balls ensured India’s comfortable march to victory, crossing the finish line with six wickets down in 49 overs.

Shubman Gill (31) and Shreyas Iyer (48) played crucial supporting roles, while Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) contributed valuable runs under pressure. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner (2-46) and Michael Bracewell (2-28) tried to turn the tide, but India’s batting depth proved too strong.

Earlier, New Zealand, after being put into bat, posted 251/7 in 50 overs, with Daryl Mitchell’s gritty 63 off 101 balls standing out as the backbone of their innings. Michael Bracewell’s explosive 53 off 40 balls* in the death overs lifted the Kiwis to a fighting total, while Rachin Ravindra (37) and Glenn Phillips (34) provided useful contributions.

India’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Varun Chakravarthy (2-45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-40), applied consistent pressure. Ravindra Jadeja (1-30) and Mohammed Shami (1-74) also chipped in, ensuring the Kiwis never gained full control of the contest.

With this victory, India completed the tournament unbeaten, solidifying their status as one of the most formidable teams in world cricket. Rohit Sharma’s leadership and the team’s all-round performance proved decisive in yet another ICC title triumph, marking a historic night for Indian cricket.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, emerged as player of the final, said: “Feels amazing! We played some great cricket throughout the tournament, and winning the title is a fantastic feeling. Adopting an aggressive style isn’t natural for me, but it’s something I wanted to do. I had full backing from the team and management—first from Rahul bhai and now Gauti bhai.

“Understanding the pitch and executing well in the first six overs was key. I’ve gotten out playing this way before, but it’s all about execution. The depth in our batting, especially with Jadeja at No. 8, gives me the freedom to attack upfront. As long as I’m clear in my mind, I’m happy,” he added.

Scores in Brief

INDIA 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48, KL Rahul 34*; Mitchell Santner 2-46, Michael Bracewell 2-28) beat NEW ZEALAND 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53*, Rachin Ravindra 37; Kuldeep Yadav 2-40, Varun Chakravarthy 2-45) by 4 wickets.