Monday, March 10, 2025
US asks its citizens to avoid travelling to KP, Balochistan

March 10, 2025
WASHINGTON  -  The Trump administration has issued a fresh travel advisory for American citizens regarding travel to Pakistan. Reports said the Trump administration had urged the US citizens to avoid visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan due to security concerns. According to the advisory, extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan, with terrorism being a persistent threat in these regions. It warns that terrorist incidents remain common in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, putting travelers at significant risk. The advisory further states that American citizens have previously been detained for participating in protests in Pakistan. It also highlights incidents where US nationals have been taken into custody for posting content against the Pakistani government and military. As tensions rise and security threats persist, American travelers are advised to exercise extreme caution before planning any trip to Pakistan.

