US flight carrying deported illegal immigrants to land in Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD - Another flight carrying illegal Pakistani immigrants will land in Pakistan next week, revealed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources, which make evident the impact of stringent immigration policies adopted by United States President Donald Trump. The Pakistani Embassy in the US confirmed that eight more undocumented individuals — including Rehman, Saleem, Nawaz, Salman, Azeem, Khan, and Khalid Masih — will return to the homeland aboard a special American aircraft.

Notably, only two of the deportees have criminal records, while the remaining six are being deported solely for illegal residency violations. “Two individuals on the deportation list were found guilty of serious crimes, including rape and drug-related offences,” the sources added. The deportees will be flown into the Nur Khan Airbase, Islamabad, with FIA officials and security personnel ensuring a smooth reception and verification process upon arrival. Additionally, authorities confirmed the recent deportation of 56-year-old Syed Rizvi, a Pakistani national who had been residing illegally in Dallas, Texas. He had entered the US in 2017 but was found to be in violation of immigration laws. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested him on January 31, and he was officially deported to Pakistan on February 25. Following his deportation, the FBI shared his photograph and details with Pakistani authorities for record-keeping.

An FIA official said: “We are closely monitoring all deportees to distinguish between those involved in criminal activities and those deported solely due to residency violations.” Upon arrival, deportees will be screened for any pending legal cases in Pakistan, questioned regarding their stay and deportation reasons and assisted in their reintegration process if found innocent of criminal activities.