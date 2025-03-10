US funding cut threatens global efforts to fight tuberculosis, warns WHO

UNITED NATIONS - The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that massive cuts in funding, especially from the United States, could harm the fight against tuberculosis around the world.

The US has annually provided between $200 million to $250 million in funding for global TB programs, making it the “largest bilateral donor,” according to the WHO, a Geneva-based UN agency. In January, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on foreign aid delivered through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The Trump administration last week canceled contracts worth about $60 billion in humanitarian work abroad that were funded by USAID and the State Department, including for global health programmes. According to the WHO, these cuts could affect TB response efforts in at least 18 countries, and where it says 89% of “expected” U.S. funding was being used for patient care.

Africa, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific are the regions hardest hit by TB that rely on funding, the WHO said in a statement Wednesday. Cuts will impact Africa particularly due to staff layoffs and disruptions in treatment, which could cause TB rates to rise, the organization said.

“Any disruption to TB services – whether financial, political or operational – can have devastating and often fatal consequences for millions worldwide,” said Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO Global Programme on TB and Lung Health.

Over the past two decades, global TB programmes have saved more than 79 million lives, averting approximately 3.65 million deaths last year alone.

A significant portion of this success has been driven by US Government funding, which has provided about $200 to $250 million annually, approximately a quarter of the total international donor funding secured.

The US has been the largest bilateral donor for programmes combatting the disease. However, newly announced cuts for 2025 through executive orders will have devastating impacts on TB response efforts in at least 18 high-burden countries, where 89 per cent of expected US funding was allocated for patient care.

The impact will be particularly devastating in Africa, where treatment disruptions and staff layoffs could exponentially increase TB transmission rates.

Early reports from TB-affected countries indicate that funding constraints are already dismantling essential health services.

Among the most pressing concerns are health worker layoffs, drug shortages and supply chain breakdowns, data and surveillance systems collapse as well as disruptions to TB research and funding.

“Without immediate action, hard-won progress in the fight against TB is at risk. Our collective response must be swift, strategic and fully resourced to protect the most vulnerable and maintain momentum toward ending TB,” urged Dr. Kasaeva.

WHO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting governments and global partners in the fight against TB.

“In these challenging times, WHO remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national governments, civil society and global partners in securing sustained funding and integrated solutions to safeguard the health and well-being of those most vulnerable to TB,” the agency said.