US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

WASHINGTON - US Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the White House dur­ing the night, an agency spokesman said early Sunday, while President Donald Trump was spend­ing the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The man had been hospitalized and his condi­tion was “unknown,” the spokesman said in a state­ment that did not specify whether the White House or Trump may have been the intended target. No inju­ries to Secret Service agents were reported, according to the statement posted by spokesman Anthony Gug­lielmi on social media plat­form X. The agents had been warned by local police of a “suicidal” man travelling to Washington from Indiana and around midnight found his parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, the statement said -- very near the White House. They then spotted an individual nearby who matched the description they had been given, the statement said. “As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our person­nel,” statement said. “The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his con­dition is unknown,” it said, adding that Washington po­lice were investigating.