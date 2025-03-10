Vehari DC announces schedule for Gymkhana election

VEHARI - Complying with the High Court’s order, the Vehari Deputy Commissioner (DC) through ADCG/ Chief Election Commission has announced the election schedule for the Vehari Gymkhana. The elections are set to take place on April 8. Previously, the current body of the Vehari Gymkhana had postponed the annual elections, which were supposed to take place in December, due to some disruptions. Former Secretary of the Vehari Gymkhana, Rana Muhammad Sajjad, had filed a petition in the High Court, upon which the honourable judge directed the commissioner of Multan to release the election schedule under his supervision. As per the released schedule by ADCG/ Chief Election Commissioner, nomination papers can be submitted from April 6 to 13. The last date for submitting nomination papers is March 15, and scrutiny will take place on March 17 and 18. The list of candidates will be released on March 19, and objections can be filed on March 20. The final list of candidates will be released on March 21. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is March 24, and the final list will be displayed on March 25. The elections will be held on April 8. As soon as the election schedule was released, the election campaign gained momentum.