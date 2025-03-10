Video of a man thrashing female on road goes viral

ISLAMABAD - A video of a man thrashing a female in front of McDonald in the F-9 Park here surfaced on social media on Sunday evening, triggering a debate on social media whether in such cases, the ‘right to settle’ should be taken away from the accused, and also prompting the local police to immediately respond to the criticism.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a girl from her hair as two others tried to save her from the wrath of who later emerged as Jamal. In another short clip, the accused can be seen engaged in altercation with the driver of a vehicle, also a female, just before he started thrashing another female member of the same family on the road.

The incident happened on Feb 23 at around 7:45 pm. According to the FIR registered at the Margalla police station on the complaint of Ms Hajra Khattak, Jamal and his accomplices assaulted her daughters and also snatched their purses before fleeing from the scene.

She stated that she was at the McDonald along with her daughters in the F-9 Park when one Jamal tried to block their way through his vehicle. He tore apart clothes of one of her daughters and also tried to snatch the vehicle. Khattak further said that the accused physically assaulted the family, snatched purses at gunpoint having Rs 2 million cash and 10 tola gold before fleeing from the scene.

The accused also extended life threats to the victim family, according to the FIR.

When contacted, the Investigation Officer said that the police immediately took action on the incident and arrested the accused.

He said the accused was challaned and later he got a bail from the court after the parties reached a settlement. He said that the police also recovered Rs one lakh from the accused. Later, the police also clarified its position. In a message, the police said that the incident took place on Feb 23, 2025. It said the police promptly arrested the accused and got his three-day physical remand. The accused was later sent to jail, according to the police.

The incident earned criticism on social media as well with few demanding the authorities to ensure a minimum of six-month jail for the accused.

They also advocated for the police to pursue and take the ‘right to settle’ away from the victim. “A six months jail, a permanent entry in record, and a Rs 500,000 fine should be added to social media naming and shaming,” said a local. “Bystanders not intervening is also pathetic. Btw, it may well be that women attacked him first — regardless, this isn’t the Islamabad we knew.”