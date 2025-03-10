Winners of ‘Climate in my Community’ competition invited at PM’s Office

ISLAMABAD - The winners of the “Climate in my Community” competition were invited to the Prime Minis­ter’s Office by Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan. The event marked a special occasion to celebrate their creativity and efforts in rais­ing awareness about climate change, said a press release on Sunday. Earlier in the week, on 6th March, the winners were honoured at a special Iftar cel­ebration hosted by the British High Commission in Islamabad, to mark Commonwealth Day. The event was organized by the British High Commission in partnership with the Brit­ish Council and Aawaz II. The competition, which encour­aged young people from across Pakistan to submit art that ex­pressed their views on climate change, saw over 550 entries, and six outstanding winners were chosen. At the British High Commission’s Iftar celebration, the winners had the chance to showcase their works, and their creativity was celebrated in the presence of various dig­nitaries, including Rana Mash­hood Ahmed Khan. Impressed by their dedication and the impact of their art, Rana Mash­hood extended an invitation to the winners to meet him at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During their visit, Rana Mash­hood expressed his admiration for their exceptional talent and commitment in addressing cli­mate change through creative expression. He emphasized the importance of youth involvement in environmental advocacy and the need for empowering young people to take a leading role in sustainable development. In rec­ognition of their outstanding con­tributions, chairman youth Pro­gramme Mashhood announced the nomination of the six climate change champions as Green Youth Movement (GYM) Ambassadors.