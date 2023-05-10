13 get govt jobs after Ombudsman office involvement

LAHORE - After the involvement of Punjab Om­budsman’s office, 13 deserving indi­viduals have been provided regular government jobs under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appoint­ment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974. In a statement released here on Tuesday, the spokesman mentioned that the district educa­tion authority in Dera Ghazi Khan had appointed Dilawar Aman as a junior clerk in grade-11, Ishtiaq Ah­mad as a lab attendant, and Nadir Hussain and Ghulam Siddiq as naib qasid, after the ombudsman’s office intervened on the complaints of the applicants. Similarly, Hamza Khan s/o Shahida Parveen from Chakwal has been appointed as a junior clerk by the health department, and Far­han Ali has been recruited as a naib qasid by the district health author­ity Multan, the spokesman said and added that the district education authority in Jhang had hired Has­eeb Agha, the son of a deceased lady health worker, as a ward servant.

The spokesman went on to add that Muhammad Ibrahim Khalid of Laalian tehsil had been appointed as a lab attendant by the district edu­cation authority Chiniot, and Amir Salim had been hired as a junior clerk by TEVTA in Lodhran. Mean­while, the irrigation department has recruited Hasan Raza Jafri of Baha­walpur as a computer operator, and the livestock department of Bhakkar district has hired Inayatullah as a cattle attendant, he added.

The spokesman further said that the municipal committee Sangla Hill had appointed Ms Naheed Eric as a sanitary worker, and the ex­cise department of Sahiwal district had employed Faizan Ali Khan as a junior clerk after the mediation of the ombudsman’s office. These individuals were entitled to these employment opportunities, and the intervention of the ombudsman’s office ensured that justice had been served, concluded the spokesman.