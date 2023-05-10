Wednesday, May 10, 2023
18 players shortlisted for basketball training camp for National Games 

Agencies
May 10, 2023
Sports

KARACHI- The se­lection committee of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) for National Games Quetta 2023, whose chairman was Engineer Mahfouz-ul-Haq and Members International Tanveer Ahmed and Ghulam Rasool, has an­nounced the 18-member camp players for the selection of the Sindh team while the final team will be announced on May 17. The trials were attended by SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Ra­jput, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Ha­meed, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, M Yaqoob, Khurram Rafi, Iftikhar Ahmed Raja and others. Among the se­lected players are Anas Azhar, Asad Imam, M Riaz, Arbaaz Khan, M Ehsan, Ali Hassan, Daniyal Ahmed, Taimur Za­heer, Rana Athar, M Zakaria, Abdullah Imam, Hamza Khan, Talha Amjad, Jan Sher, Abdul Rafi, Mubariz Ahmed, Hamza Khawaja and Daniyal Marwat, who have been instructed to report to Ghulam Rasool at Ab­dul Nasir Basketball Court on May 15 at 7 pm.

