18 players shortlisted for basketball training camp for National Games 

KARACHI- The selection committee of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) for National Games Quetta 2023, whose chairman was Engineer Mahfouz-ul-Haq and Members International Tanveer Ahmed and Ghulam Rasool, has announced the 18-member camp players for the selection of the Sindh team while the final team will be announced on May 17. The trials were attended by SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, M Yaqoob, Khurram Rafi, Iftikhar Ahmed Raja and others. Among the selected players are Anas Azhar, Asad Imam, M Riaz, Arbaaz Khan, M Ehsan, Ali Hassan, Daniyal Ahmed, Taimur Zaheer, Rana Athar, M Zakaria, Abdullah Imam, Hamza Khan, Talha Amjad, Jan Sher, Abdul Rafi, Mubariz Ahmed, Hamza Khawaja and Daniyal Marwat, who have been instructed to report to Ghulam Rasool at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court on May 15 at 7 pm.