21 dead after bus plunges off bridge in India

NEW DELHI - At least 21 people died on Tues­day when a bus crashed off a bridge in India, officials said, reportedly after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The vehi­cle smashed through a barri­er and plummeted around six metres (20 feet) onto a dry river bed south of the cen­tral city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh state. “At least 21 peo­ple have died,” a senior police official said, without wishing to be named. The dead includ­ed three children and 10 wom­en, the Times of India newspa­per reported. The bus driver had fallen asleep at the wheel before the crash and had fled the scene, the daily said. India accounts for 11 percent of the global road death toll despite only having one percent of the world’s vehicles, according to a World Bank report released in 2021.