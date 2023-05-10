Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

31 criminals arrested during crackdown

APP
May 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -    Police claimed on Tues­day to have arrested 31 criminals during a crack­down launched across the district in last 24 hours. In line with spe­cial directives of City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Man­soor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crack­down against criminals and arrested five notori­ous proclaimed offend­ers wanted to police in different cases of daco­ity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown. 

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers and four illegal weapon holders were arrested with 20 litre liquor, one pistol and rounds respectively. 

Police have also ap­prehended four kite sellers with kites and chemical string, two drivers were arrested for over speeding and other violations. The police have detained 12 other criminals in­volved in illegally refill­ing LPG.

Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023