31 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN - Police claimed on Tues­day to have arrested 31 criminals during a crack­down launched across the district in last 24 hours. In line with spe­cial directives of City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Man­soor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crack­down against criminals and arrested five notori­ous proclaimed offend­ers wanted to police in different cases of daco­ity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers and four illegal weapon holders were arrested with 20 litre liquor, one pistol and rounds respectively.

Police have also ap­prehended four kite sellers with kites and chemical string, two drivers were arrested for over speeding and other violations. The police have detained 12 other criminals in­volved in illegally refill­ing LPG.