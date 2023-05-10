So troubling is the current state of affairs in the country that invariably one’s mind goes to the famous philosophical work by Edmund Burke: A Vindication of Natural Society. Pakistanis and its institutions have been struggling of late to find the right balance that is pragmatic enough to account for changed post-partition ground realities and yet maintain the semblance of state’s parenthood that ensures nurturing its citizens towards social harmony cum their wellbeing. Clearly, the most disturbing development over the last weeks that has surfaced is the imminent collision between the parliament and the judiciary, as some leaked drafts, some legislative initiatives and some deliberate political statements, point towards taming of the apex judiciary; nothing could be worse for a country.

Theories are afoot that perhaps the judges will change their minds or hopefully develop a seemingly more mutually consensus-based working relationship in the coming days, however, one thing is for sure this inner demon will soon need to be tackled pronto since the court cannot be seen as compromised or curtailed in Pakistan’s governance paradigm because otherwise the whole social fabric primarily based on justice will be torn apart, leading to jungle law.

For the politicians, sitting together to constructively brainstorm and evolve constructive policies or backing off in calling each other names or in getting each other’s throats has been elusive. In fact, they seem to think that controversies suit them, as they directly affect their popularity ratings and help them in securing particular backyard constituencies cum raising funds—solving national problems appears somewhere way down the priority list. Time and again on the thorniest national issues, our political parties have failed to reflect public opinion.

A sort of a period in Pakistan’s history that reminds one of the writings of Edmund Burke, an Irish-born 18th-century member of the British Parliament, lauded as a philosopher-statesman of extravagant rhetorical gifts and a knack for getting it right on the ultimate outcome and course of the then present-day events. How did Burke get it right about the ultimate course of ongoing events, revolutions, or even extensions of previous revolutions—most notable amongst them being his commentary on the French Revolution—that aimed to establish morally enlightened societies and wound up producing despotism and terror? The question is worth pondering considering events at home today: the tear-it-all down populism that has swept so much of the ruling cadre in the past one year and the tear-it-all down progressivism that today more than ever threatens to sweep the ranks of our religious right.

At the core of Burke’s view of self-righteousness is a profound understanding of how easily things can be shattered in the name of moral betterment, national purification and radical political transformation. States, societies and personal consciences are not Lego-block constructions to be disassembled and reassembled with ease. They are more like tapestries, passed from one generation to the next, to be carefully mended at one edge, gracefully enlarged on the other and otherwise handled with caution lest a single pulled thread unravel the entire pattern. His main objection to the French Revolution was that the revolutionaries were men of theory, not experience and didn’t quite understand the complexity of governance itself. Meaning, the very underlying principle of governance that under no circumstances the rule of law or justice itself can be compromised—Sound familiar by any chance?

For example, if Burke was to evaluate the current day course of events in Pakistan, in his eyes perhaps of late the real legacy of political governments would turn out to be the relentless debasement of the political culture; of personal propriety; of respect of institutions; of trust between citizens and civil authority; of a society that believes—and has a reason to believe—in its own essential decency. “To make us love our country,” he wrote, “our country ought to be lovely.” For him, the materials of successful social change had to be found in what the country already provided—historically, culturally, and institutionally—not in what it lacked. And he would warn that the damage being done—to civil order, public property and, most of all perhaps, to the values these political parties claim to champion—may not be easy to undo. “Rage and frenzy will pull down more in half an hour, than prudence, deliberation, and foresight can build up in a hundred years.” Something, our power brokers can benefit from after learning from recent events (stoked by them) that have swept across the country.

Ironically, the main challenge today not just for Pakistan, but almost for the entire world economy has been on how to contend with the unique challenges emanating from the fall-outs from the Covid pandemic, a global slowdown and high inflation, which have caused destruction to production, supply chain, transport, logistics and ultimately to consumption itself, perhaps on a scale un-witnessed in world’s history. As globalization per se erodes, home focus instead invariably increases in almost all economies. gripping nearly all sectors.

Well, any such concern seems to be simply absent here! Would have been nice to see our present-day economic managers instead strive to build an intra-Pakistan consensus to be able to devise policies that unwaveringly aim at shoring up home competitiveness, increasing productivity and improving operational efficiencies that can tame inflation through supply-side dynamics without compromising growth and employment generation. The ideal way to avoid this brewing or rather imminent institutional clash would be for both, the legislature and the national political diaspora to rediscover the art of compromise, so that the country’s apex court can continue to act as the arbiter it is essentially meant to be. On its part, the apex court would fare well by realizing that political questions are best solved by politicians, not judges. To avoid tarnishing a crucial institution, all the sitting supreme court justices also need to exercise self-restraint that allows them to stay away from the public limelight.

Sadly, in such a charged and deeply polarized environment all these cautions look like distant possibilities. Also, rarely has any country been able to timely devise alternatives to quickly solving controversies laden with power and greed. The only one that of late comes to mind is Ireland where it struck a compromise by the formation of a citizens’ assembly that issued binding recommendations to the sitting government. Until Pakistan also comes out with a similar sort of innovative solution that helps erect a firewall around political decision-making in order to ensure that measures that are not in the interest of the country fail to become policies or legislations, it would be prudent that all power centers in the country save themselves by acting with prudence and by also doing some inner soul searching in order to bolster their own respective legitimacy; something that is critical to our very existence.

“To lament after an event is the fate of the fools, but to act timely to alter the events of an outcome is the hallmark of the brave and wise.”—Edmund Burke.