An Accountability Court in Lahore on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz innocent in the corruption reference.

According to the supplementary reference, NAB did not find any evidence of corruption during the inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the assets case.

The court adjourned the hearing till 24th of this month after seeking arguments related to closure of NAB reference and amendment ordinance.