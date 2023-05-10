Academic activities, O- and A-level exams a casualty of chaos

In the midst of ongoing protests over the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, the British Council on Wednesday cancelled all examinations that were to be held on May 11.

The examinations included O-level and A-level examinations, Pearson, University of London, ACCA and IELTS.

Meanwhile, the Cambridge International Assessment spokesperson, Arslan Siddiqui, said papers would not be taken again as per followed practice worldwide.

Cambridge International’s Country Director for Pakistan Uzma Yusuf mentioned the reasons behind the exams’ cancellation and said they had been cancelled as their first priority was the safety of the students.

Earlier, the British Council cancelled all the papers scheduled for May 10 due to uncertainty in the country following former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest.

Educational institutions

The educational institutions in the country will remain closed for the next few days due to volatile situation. A day earlier, the private schools association announced closure of institutions on Wendesday (May 10) but a decision was taken to extend holidays to avoid any untoward situation.