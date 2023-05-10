Afghan Commerce Minister discusses trade, commerce with Sindh CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Afghanistan Minister for Com­merce Nooruddin Aziz in their meeting at the CM House on Tuesday agreed to work together to promote peace in re­gion so that trade and commerce could be boosted for the prosperity and wel­fare of people. The Afghan Commerce minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister Transport Sadiqullah Abid, Senior Afghan government officers of Trade, Transport, and Aviation, and Pakistan Ambassador in Afghanistan Mr Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani. Pro­vincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Jam Ikramullah, Chief Sec­retary Sohail Rajput, and PSCM Fayaz Jatoi also attended the meeting. The CM welcomed the delegation and dis­cussed various issues including Afghan settlers in Karachi, the promotion of peace and tranquillity, and the promo­tion of trade and commerce.