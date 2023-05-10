Alkhidmat Foundation distributes ration among orphan families

HYDERABAD - The ration was distributed to 169 registered orphan fami­lies here on Tuesday under Al Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care. According to a press re­lease, the ration has been dis­tributed in collaboration with the Malaysian organization ISRA at the office of Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad. The member Malaysian National Assembly Dr Ahmed Tirmizi bin Suleman, district Amir Ja­mat e Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmed Khan, Alkhidmat Foun­dation representatives Naeem Abassi and others were also present on the occasion.