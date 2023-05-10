Wednesday, May 10, 2023
All private schools amid other institutions to remain closed on Wednesday

Web Desk
1:22 AM | May 10, 2023
National

All private schools would remain closed on Wednesday ahead the unrest fueled by PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation president Kashif Mirza announced the closure. “An announcement regarding resumption of activities will be made after Wednesday,” he added.

However, matriculation exam would be held as per schedule, announced the Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

All public schools in Lahore will see a day off tomorrow. In Islamabad, Quaid-e-Azam University will also remain shut for at least one day.

On the other hand, KP school education department has announced a seven-day closure of schools with annual exams postponed until May 16.

