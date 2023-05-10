Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Amin urges Google to enhance scholarships for Pakistanis to 450,000

Agencies
May 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Federal Minister for In­formation Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Tuesday urged the Google to enhance scholarships from 44,500 to 450,000 for Pakistanis.

Addressing Google Career Certificates 2.0 launching ceremony or­ganized by Google Asia Pacific, he said, “In 2022, Google in collaboration with partners IRM and Ignite, gave out 15,000 scholarships to Pakistanis and this year, we are fur­ther deepening our com­mitment. Google in col­laboration with partners IRM and Tech Valley will give out a total of 44,500 scholarships to Pakistan­is.” He said that Google’s programs of skill de­velopment in emerging technologies and soft skills are very much aligned with the vision of the Ministry of IT. “In this era of digitalization, limited skills are never enough; young people need to stay updated with the fast-paced trendy world,” he added.

The minister wel­comed the Google Asia Pakistan Team and laud­ed the efforts to launch their new version of Career Certificates Pro­gram for Pakistan.

