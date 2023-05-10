ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted 26 activ­ists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case regis­tered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and dam­aging state properties. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted proceed­ings of the case and announced the decision after hearing de­tailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution.

Khanqah Dogran police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating dis­turbances and damaging state properties. Those who were acquitted included Mian Kashif Shahzad, Rana Jamaat Ali, Tariq Naz, Umar Farooq, Khurram Shahzad, Rana Bashir Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Mian Qasim

Shahzad, Rana Mudassar, Hafiz Naveed Hussain Rizvi, Mu­hammad Adnan Rizvi,

Dilawar Hussain, Mazhar Qa­yyum and Shah Zaib.

ATC GRANTS INTERIM BAIL TO UMAR AYUB, EJAZ CHAUDHRY TILL 16TH

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­ers Umar Ayub Khan and Ejaz Chaudhry till May 16 in a case registered for allegedly attack­ing police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. The court directed the both leaders to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail, besides ordering them to join the investigations.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest interim bail petitions of the PTI leaders. Umar Ayub and Ejaz Chaudhry, along with their counsel, ap­peared before the court during the proceedings.