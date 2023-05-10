'Audio leak' of PTI leaders regarding 'protest point' goes viral

An alleged audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Imtiaz and Sagheer Warraich surfaced.

In a purported audio tape the conversation appears to be discussing a situation to direct the PTI workers with Sagheer Warraich asking Sheikh Imtiaz about the central point.

To which Sheikh Imtiaz told Sagheer Warriach that they have all – PTI workers and supporters – gathered at the corps commander’s house to which Sagheer Warriach questioned “should we also head towards the corps commander’s house?”, Sheikh Imtiaz responded with a ‘yes’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

According to the NAB notice, Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

This image shows the arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that the situation is under control.