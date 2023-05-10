Balochistan CM takes notice of violence

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday took strict notice of violent incidents in Quetta and other areas of the province.

No one can be allowed to take the law into their hands, Chief Minister said and instructed IG Police, respective Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take effec­tive measures to maintain law and order situation in re­spective areas. He said that peaceful protest was everyone’s right, but the violence would be brought to justice.

The CM urged the people should show patience and toler­ance and would not try to take the law into their hands.

“The enforcement of the law is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people and national institutions”, he added.

He said that the government would fulfil its responsibil­ity of maintaining law and order situation in any case. The Chief Minister expressed his grief over the loss of life and property in the violent incidents.