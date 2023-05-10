Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Balochistan Govt restores deceased job quota

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 10, 2023
Regional, Quetta

QUETTA -Balochistan government has announced the restoration of the deceased quota for government servants who died during ser­vice which was suspended on July 31, 2013. Employment would be given to widows or widowers, one son or daughter to the posts in BS-01-15, on a regular basis without advertisement against the post criteria which the applicant fulfills. 

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the government of Balochistan has restored Rule 12 (Deceased Quota) and discon­tinued Rule 12-A of the Balochistan Civil Servants. “This has been a long-standing demand of government employees and to resolve this demand and restore the quota for dependent children,” it added.

