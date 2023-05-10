Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Better management to ease traffic flow: Balochistan IGP

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 10, 2023
Regional, Quetta

QUETTA -Balochistan Inspector General Po­lice (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday said that people’s lives could be made easier by improv­ing the traffic system. The leading cause of death in the world is the weaknesses in the traffic system, he added. He expressed these views while launching Bolan Humsafar smart mobile phone application here. The participa­tion of high officials of police in­cluding teachers of educational institutions in the ceremony Ad­dressing the ceremony, IGP said that seemingly small effort was actually a step towards better po­licing of the future. He said that the real job of the police was to make things easier for the people and to improve the quality of life of the people in general. 

For the convenience of the public, the broadcasts will be broadcast live regarding aware­ness of road safety and traffic rules, he said. 

The IG said that Bolan Humsa­far mobile application could be easily downloaded from the play store on any Android smartphone which would help people in guid­ance in traffic rules and ways. He said that now you could not only listen to live traffic police broadcasts but also join the live program through Bolan Humsa­far mobile phone application.“In the next phase, FM 88.6 radio will also start broadcasting very soon”, he said. 

Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

He said that the aim of FM ra­dio was to educate the public about traffic rules, traffic jams, roads rush and obtaining for driving license. 

FM radio broadcasting is a great step towards accident prevention, weather advisory, traffic flow on carriageways and awareness of traffic rules, he maintained.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023