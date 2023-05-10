Better management to ease traffic flow: Balochistan IGP

QUETTA -Balochistan Inspector General Po­lice (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday said that people’s lives could be made easier by improv­ing the traffic system. The leading cause of death in the world is the weaknesses in the traffic system, he added. He expressed these views while launching Bolan Humsafar smart mobile phone application here. The participa­tion of high officials of police in­cluding teachers of educational institutions in the ceremony Ad­dressing the ceremony, IGP said that seemingly small effort was actually a step towards better po­licing of the future. He said that the real job of the police was to make things easier for the people and to improve the quality of life of the people in general.

For the convenience of the public, the broadcasts will be broadcast live regarding aware­ness of road safety and traffic rules, he said.

The IG said that Bolan Humsa­far mobile application could be easily downloaded from the play store on any Android smartphone which would help people in guid­ance in traffic rules and ways. He said that now you could not only listen to live traffic police broadcasts but also join the live program through Bolan Humsa­far mobile phone application.“In the next phase, FM 88.6 radio will also start broadcasting very soon”, he said.

He said that the aim of FM ra­dio was to educate the public about traffic rules, traffic jams, roads rush and obtaining for driving license.

FM radio broadcasting is a great step towards accident prevention, weather advisory, traffic flow on carriageways and awareness of traffic rules, he maintained.