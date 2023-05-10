BISP extending financial assistance to 9m deserving families

MURREE - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chair­person BISP, Ms. Shazia Marri on Tuesday said Benazir Income Sup­port Program is provid­ing financial support to nine million underprivi­leged families across the country. She was speaking at a three-day 1st Annual National So­cial Protection Confer­ence in collaboration with GIZ, a German or­ganization, World Bank and Asian Development Bank in Murree.

The representatives of BISP’s development partners and interna­tional agencies, senior level officials of the Fed­eral and provincial gov­ernments took part in the conference. She said, “We need to discuss the adotive social protec­tion and address the challenges being faced by poor because every disastrous situation mostly affects poorest of the poor in every so­ciety. We need to build our capacity and to work for the building immune system of most vulner­able population of the society.” She hoped the conference would help to come up with ways to contribute towards adoptive social protec­tion in a more concerted and sustainable way.

She further said that she believes in stron­ger federating units and urged the prov­inces not only to work with BISP but also to be resilient in response to shocks being faced by their people because there are still so many people who needs to be covered and urged upon the provinces to work together for this greater cause. The par­ticipants were divided in 3 groups; one to deliberate on Federal-Provincial collabora­tion for strengthening social registries and integrated social infor­mation system.